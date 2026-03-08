Home

‘Dangerous move with grave consequences’: Iran slams Trump, accuses US of attacking freshwater desalination plant on Qeshm Island

The USA and Israel claimed that Iran may develop nuclear weapons, and therefore conducted their strikes in order to prevent this from happening.

US-Israel-Iran war latest updates: The Iranian government has accused the United States of attacking a drinking water facility. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi took to social media Saturday night, expressing his disapproval of the U.S. targeting a water treatment facility, stating it sets a very dangerous precedent that should not be allowed.

Why did Abbas Araghchi accuse the United States of targeting a water desalination plant?

“The U.S. committed a blatant and desperate crime by attacking a freshwater desalination plant on Qeshm Island. Water supply in 30 villages has been impacted. Attacking Iran’s infrastructure is a dangerous move with grave consequences. The U.S. set this precedent, not Iran,” reads his tweet. For the unversed, Israel and the United States began joint strikes on Iran on February 28. Talking about the death toll, over 1000 Iranians have lost their lives in the airstrike, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. The US has repeatedly been accused of targeting hospitals, schools, and civilians.

How has the conflict between Iran and the United States escalated in recent days?

Following the military offensive, Iran has carried out a wave of attacks mainly targeting Israel and American military bases in several Gulf countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. In the last few days, the conflict has widened significantly with attacks and counter-attacks by both sides. March 8 marks the ninth day of the escalating conflict.

What could be the broader consequences of the United States–Iran conflict for the West Asia region?

In a separate attack on a girls’ school in Iran, 165 schoolgirls were also reported killed. On the other hand, US President Donald Trump mentioned that American forces have inflicted severe damage on Iran’s military infrastructure, claiming Tehran’s naval and air capabilities had been crippled during the latest phase of fighting.

Speaking at the Shield of the Americas Summit in Doral, Florida, Trump said the US military operations had achieved sweeping battlefield results. He said, “Tremendous progress has been made, as you’ve probably been watching.” “I built the military and rebuilt it and made it really strong in my first administration.”

The conflict, which affects large areas throughout western Asia and other areas of the world, has arisen from the tension between Iran and the USA–Israel alliance. The USA and Israel claimed that Iran may develop nuclear weapons, and therefore conducted their strikes in order to prevent this from happening. On the other hand, Iran stronhly declined that it was attempting to develop nuclear weapons.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.