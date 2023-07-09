Home

News

World

Dangerous TikTok Trend In Alabama, USA Claims 4 Lives In 6 Months

Dangerous TikTok Trend In Alabama, USA Claims 4 Lives In 6 Months

Following the trend, thrill-seekers jump or flip off the backs of speeding boats, only to break their necks on the wake and drown.

Thrill-seekers jump or flip off the backs of speeding boats, only to break their necks. (Image: Twitter/@RonMilnerBoodle)

Montgomery: Four people were killed in the US state of Alabama recently after they performed a dangerous TikTok trend “dubbed boat jumping”, media reports said.

Trending Now

Following the trend, thrill-seekers jump or flip off the backs of speeding boats, only to break their necks on the wake and drown, Cpt. Jim Dennis of the Childersburg Rescue Squad was quoted as saying by New York Post.

You may like to read

Jumping from a moving boat without protecting the neck and head, could permanently paralyze a person or lead to instant death.

Talking to ABC7, Dennis said: “I think people if they’re being filmed on camera, I think they’re more likely to do something stupid because they want to show off in front of their friends for social media.”

Urging boaters to avoid the deadly trend, Dennis said: “Don’t do it. It’s not worth your life.”

In February, the dangerous trend claimed its first life. Three others ignored rescuers’ warnings and succumbed to the same fate.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES