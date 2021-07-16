New Delhi: Danish Siddiqui, the Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist working for Reuters, an international news agency, has been killed in Afghanistan’s Kandahar, reports confirmed on Friday. Riding along with the Afghan Forces, Mumbai-based Siddiqui Siddiqui had been covering their operations in Kandhar against the Taliban after the US troops began to withdraw from Afghanistan recently. The Taliban recently claimed their fighters had retaken 85 per cent of territory in Afghanistan – a figure disputed by the government.Also Read - Pulitzer Prize-winning Reuters Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui Killed in Afghanistan

On July 13, in a series of tweets, Siddiqui, in his early 40s, had tweeted 'felt lucky to be safe' while showing how the vehicle he was traveling in was attacked by the Taliban. "The Humvee in which I was traveling with other special forces was also targeted by at least 3 RPG rounds and other weapons. I was lucky to be safe and capture the visual of one of the rockets hitting the armour plate overhead", he tweeted three days ago.

The Humvee in which I was travelling with other special forces was also targeted by at least 3 RPG rounds and other weapons. I was lucky to be safe and capture the visual of one of the rockets hitting the armour plate overhead. pic.twitter.com/wipJmmtupp — Danish Siddiqui (@dansiddiqui) July 13, 2021

Afghan Special Forces, the elite fighters are on various frontlines across the country. I tagged along with these young men for some missions. Here is what happened in Kandahar today while they were on a rescue mission after spending the whole night on a combat mission. pic.twitter.com/HMTbOOtDqN — Danish Siddiqui (@dansiddiqui) July 13, 2021

Expressing grief over Siddiqu’s demise, Afghanistan’s Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay said,”Deeply disturbed by the sad news of the killing of a friend, Danish Seddiqi in Kandahar last night. The Indian Journalist & winner of the Pulitzer Prize was embedded with Afghan security forces. I met him 2 weeks ago before his departure to Kabul. Condolences to his family & Reuters.”

All You Need to Know About Danish Siddiqui

Based in Mumbai, Siddiqui had received the Pulitzer Prize in 2018 for his reporting on the Rohingya refugee crisis, as part of the Photography staff of Reuters news agency.

Siddiqui graduated with a degree in Economics from Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi. He had a degree in Mass Communication from the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre at Jamia in 2007.

He started his career as a television news correspondent, switched to photojournalism, and joined Reuters as an intern in 2010.