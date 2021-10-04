Stockholm: 2021 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded jointly to David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian “for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch.” The two US-based scientists received the accolade for describing the mechanics of how humans perceive temperature and pressure through nerve impulses.Also Read - Nobel Prize in Medicine Awarded to Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton & Charles M. Rice For Discovery of Hepatitis C Virus

The prizes for the other disciplines will follow in the days ahead. The prize for Physics is to be announced on Tuesday, Chemistry on Wednesday, Literature on Thursday and Peace on Friday. The prize for Economics will be announced on Monday, October 11.

The announcement was made by a panel at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.

Last year’s prize went to three scientists who discovered the liver-ravaging Hepatitis C virus, a breakthrough that led to cures for the deadly disease and tests to keep the scourge from spreading through blood banks.