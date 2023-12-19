Home

Dawood Ibrahim Dead By Poisoning? Aide Chhota Shakeel Reveals TRUTH

There has been news that Dawood Ibrahim, who was allegedly poisoned and then in the hospital, had passed away during treatment. Now, his close aide Chhota Shakeel has revealed the truth.

New Delhi: Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim has been in the news for quite some time now, because of his health. According to various media reports and social media posts, India’s most wanted terrorist was allegedly poisoned and thus was hospitalised in Karachi, Pakistan. Some reports also suggested that the underworld don had passed away during the treatment, however, none of these reports were confirmed. In a latest development, Chhota Shakeel, Dawood Ibrahim’s close aide has spoken about Dawood’s health and has cleared the air regarding it..

Chhota Shakeel Reveals Truth About Dawood’s Health

In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, Dawood Ibrahim’s close aide Chhota Shakeel has refuted the rumours of the underworld don’s poisoning and/or death. A News18 reported quoted Chhota Shakeel as saying, “Dawood is alive and healthy. Even I was shocked to see this fake news. I met him multiple times yesterday.”

Dawood Ibrahim Hospitalised, Kept Under Tight Security

As mentioned earlier, Dawood Ibrahim has reportedly been hospitalised in Karachi, Pakistan and according to media reports, the underworld don has allegedly been poisoned. It is being reported that Dawood has been kept under high security, he being the only patient on that particular floor with only top hospital authorities and close family members having access to that floor. The reports of the underworld don being ‘poisoned by unknown, unidentified people’ has not yet been confirmed and must be taken with a pinch of salt.

Dawood Ibrahim Dead?

According to media reports, underworld don and India’s most wanted terrorist, Dawood Ibrahim has died after allegedly being poisoned by unknown men, at his residence. The terrorist reportedly fell unconscious and was being treated in a hospital in Karachi, Pakistan. The reports say that Dawood died between 8:00 PM and 9:00 PM (IST) in the hospital; to mention this again, the news of Dawood Ibrahim’s death has not been confirmed yet.

Who Is Dawood Ibrahim?

Dawood Ibrahim was born in Khed, Maharashtra in India on December 26, 1955 to a Konkani Muslim family. His father Ibrahim Kaskar worked as a head constable for Mumbai Plice and his mother, Amina Bi was a homemaker. Dawood’s introduction to fraud, theft and robbery started when he was in his teens and then eventually he joined local gangster and don Baashu Dada. With his elder brother Shabir Ibrahim Kaskar, Dawood formed his own gang in late 1970s and the gang is known as D-Company. In the following years, he expanded his gang with the help of Chhota Rajan and was named by Indian government as one of the masterminds of the horrific 1993 Mumbai Bombings. After the attacks, he fled to Karachi from Dubai and has been living there till date.

