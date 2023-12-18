Dawood Ibrahim’s Family Issues First Statement Amid Reports of His Poisoning, Death in Karachi

Dawood Ibrahim’s family members (nephews of Dawood) have also confirmed he was not well with health complications. However, they denied the reports of poisoning.

Is Dawood Ibrahim Dead?

Karachi: Amid reports of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim being admitted to a hospital in Pakistan’s Karachi due to serious health complications, his family members also confirmed the same and said he is critical and hospitalised. In the meantime, other reports on social media suggest that Dawood was poisoned, however, there has been no official confirmation yet.

Trending Now

Several reports doing rounds on social media stated that the 1993 Mumbai blasts mastermind has been kept under strict security vigil in the hospital. Sources told India Today that only top hospital authorities and his close family members have access to the floor where he is kept.

You may like to read

Unconfirmed reports about Dawood’s health surfaced since Sunday night but there were no confirmation from the Indian authorities. There are reports that he admitted to hospital due to poisoning.

Amid these developments, the Mumbai Police sent a team to get the information confirmed from his family members based in the city, sources told Times now. The family members (nephews of Dawood) have also confirmed he was not well with health complications. However, they denied the reports of poisoning.

Main mastermind in the 1993 blasts in Mumbai that killed more than 250 people, Dawood Ibrahim has reportedly been hiding in Pakistan for decades. In January, the son of Haseena Parker, Dawood Ibrahim’s sister, told the National Investigating Agency (NIA) that the underworld don stays in Karachi after getting married for the second time.

Another report by ABP Live suggested that Dawood Ibrahim is likely no more and reportedly died in a hospital in Pakistan’s Karachi on Sunday. Sources told the news daily that Dawood was rushed to hospital after it was detected that he had been poisoned. The report further claimed that Dawood might have passed away between 8 PM and 9 PM (IST) in the hospital.

Taking to social media, Pakistani journalist Arzoo Kazmi said the disruption of Twitter, Google and YouTube services point to an attempt to cover up some “major incident”. She also added that Dawood was in a critical condition in hospital.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.