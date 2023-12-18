By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Dawood Ibrahim Allegedly Poisoned, Hospitalised In Pakistan; Underworld Don Kept Under Tight Security
Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim has been hospitalised in Karachi, Pakistan and has been kept under tight security; reports say that he was poisoned.
New Delhi: Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, who was the mastermind behind the Mumbai Blasts, has been hospitalised in Karachi. If reports are to be believed, the don has allegedly been poisoned and is thus facing a serious health complication; however, the news of poisoning has not been confirmed as of now. By Monday, Dawood had been in the hospital for two days and is being kept under tight security. Know more about the underworld don..
Dawood Ibrahim Hospitalised, Kept Under Tight Security
As mentioned earlier, Dawood Ibrahim has been hospitalised in Karachi, Pakistan and according to media reports, the underworld don has allegedly been poisoned. It is being reported that Dawood has been kept under high security, he being the only patient on that particular floor with only top hospital authorities and close family members having access to that floor. The reports of the underworld don being ‘poisoned by unknown, unidentified people’ has not yet been confirmed and must be taken with a pinch of salt.