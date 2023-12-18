Home

News

Dawood Ibrahim Allegedly Poisoned, Hospitalised In Pakistan; Underworld Don Kept Under Tight Security

Dawood Ibrahim Allegedly Poisoned, Hospitalised In Pakistan; Underworld Don Kept Under Tight Security

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim has been hospitalised in Karachi, Pakistan and has been kept under tight security; reports say that he was poisoned.

Dawood Ibrahim (Credit - Twitter)

New Delhi: Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, who was the mastermind behind the Mumbai Blasts, has been hospitalised in Karachi. If reports are to be believed, the don has allegedly been poisoned and is thus facing a serious health complication; however, the news of poisoning has not been confirmed as of now. By Monday, Dawood had been in the hospital for two days and is being kept under tight security. Know more about the underworld don..

Trending Now

Dawood Ibrahim Hospitalised, Kept Under Tight Security

As mentioned earlier, Dawood Ibrahim has been hospitalised in Karachi, Pakistan and according to media reports, the underworld don has allegedly been poisoned. It is being reported that Dawood has been kept under high security, he being the only patient on that particular floor with only top hospital authorities and close family members having access to that floor. The reports of the underworld don being ‘poisoned by unknown, unidentified people’ has not yet been confirmed and must be taken with a pinch of salt.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.