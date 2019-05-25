New Delhi: Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s aide Yunus Ansari was arrested at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, along with five others.

The crackdown, based on specific inputs, was carried out by the Nepal police at the airport on Wednesday. Briefing about the success, Nepal Police spokesman and Deputy Inspector General Bishwo Raj Pokharel said, “We have arrested Yunus Miya Ansari along with 3 Pakistanis and 2 Nepali from the Tribhuvan International Airport with counterfeit Indian Bank Notes. They came to Nepal from Qatar with the fake Indian currencies but their passport shows that their travel starts from Pakistan.”

During investigation, it was reportedly found that Ansari had been carrying out illegal activities for ISI in Nepal.

The Nepal police officials, as quoted by India Today, stated that Ansari is very close to Dawood Ibrahim. They also alleged him of pumping FICN into India on the orders of ISI.

Ansari is the son of former Nepal minister Saleem Ansari. Both of them are close to the D-Company.

The Nepal police was alerted about the activities of Ansari by Indian intelligence agencies. Following the inputs, a trap was laid at Kathmandu airport, leading to his arrest.

The three Pakistanis arrested along with Ansari have been identified as Mohammad Nasrudin, Mohammad Athar and Nadia Ambar. As per reports, all of these were carrying FICN in different suitcases and were to be received by Ansari at the airport. The FICN reportedly consisted of Rs 2,000 denominations.

Meanwhile, the questioning of the accused is still underway.