Dhaka: Amid reports of attacks on Hindu temples and Durga Puja venues across Bangladesh, the ISKCON temple in the country’s Noakhali area was allegedly vandalised and a member of the temple was killed by a mob. On Friday night, ISKCON said its temple and devotees were violently attacked by a mob in Noakhali, Bangladesh.Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Term-I Date Sheet 2021 Releasing on Monday; Here's What to Expect | Key Points

The temple authorities also said that an ISKCON member, Partha Das, was killed by a mob of over 200 people. ISKCON said his body was found in a pond next to the temple. Also Read - IPL 2021: 'We are the Most Consistent Team,' MS Dhoni After Winning the IPL Crown for the 4th Time Against KKR; Thanks CSK Fans For All the Support

ISKCON tweeted pictures of the vandalised temple saying, “We call on the government of Bangladesh to ensure the safety of all Hindus and bring the perpetrators to justice.” Also Read - Singhu Border Killing: Haryana CM Calls High Level Meet; Congress Says Govt's Responsibility to Investigate

It is with great grief that we share the news of a ISKCON member, Partha Das, who was brutally killed yesterday by a mob of over 200 people. His body was found in a pond next to the temple. We call on the Govt of Bangladesh for immediate action in this regard. https://t.co/BLwqGsN36h — ISKCON (@iskcon) October 16, 2021

The latest attack came a few hours after Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina assured the Hindu community that those who attacked Hindu temples will be hunted down.

Tensions erupted among a faction of locals in Cumilla on Wednesday after news broke on social media about the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran at a Durga Puja venue on the bank of Nanuar Dighi.

Similar incidents also occurred in different districts across the country on Wednesday night and Thursday, leading the government to deploy Border Guard Bangladesh troopers in 22 districts alongside additional law enforcement officials.

Several puja venues were vandalized in the area of Chandpur, Chittagong, Gazipur, Bandarban, Chapainawabganj, and Moulvibazar. The clashes resulted in several casualties, reported Dhaka Tribune.