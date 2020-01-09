New Delhi: Nearly 24 hours after Iran fired ballistic missiles at US military bases in Iraq, two rockets crashed into Iraq capital Baghdad’s Green Zone late of Wednesday. The Green Zone is a high-security area which houses several embassies, including that of the United States.

There has been no casualty. The fire siren in the US Embassy went off and the rockets landed in the vicinity.

Videos and photos of the rockets are doing the rounds on social media.

شاهد.. المنطقة الخضراء وسط #بغداد أثناء إطلاق صافرات الإنذار بعد سقوط صاروخين بمحيط السفارة الأمريكية دون خسائر .

#العراق #إيران #المرصد pic.twitter.com/zgkQW0m8uu — صحيفة المرصد (@marsdnews24) January 8, 2020

The debris of Katyusha rocket that fell in the vicinity of #US embassy in #Baghdad. pic.twitter.com/RbJYaVjMB4 — Barzan Sadiq (@BarzanSadiq) January 8, 2020

The rockets used for the attempted attack were Katyusha rockets used by the militia. In military parlance, it’s nicknamed as ‘Stalin’s Organ’. On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said that the US was ready to embrace peace. He also urged Iran to abandon its nuclear ambitions.

“At my direction, the United States military eliminated the world’s top terrorist Qassem Soleimani. He trained terrorist armies like the Hezbollah, launching terror strikes against civilian targets…he fueled bloody wars all across the region. Soleimani directed the recent attacks on US personnel in Iraq, he orchestrated the violent attack on the US embassy in Baghdad…but we stopped him,” the US President said. The US President also hinted at harsher sanctions on Iran.