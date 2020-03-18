Islamabad/Lahore: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan on Wednesday rose to 250 as fresh cases emerged in Sindh, Islamabad and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces with a majority of them linked to pilgrims coming from Iran. Also Read - Coronavirus in Pakistan: We Are Not US, We Can't go For Shutdown, Says PM Imran Khan

Four new cases emerged in Islamabad, nine new cases in Sindh while the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government reported three new cases.

The Sindh province is the worst-hit with 181 cases, followed by 26 in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa reported 19 cases, Islamabad eight, Gilgit-Baltistan three, the Express Tribune reported.

The Balochistan government’s tally of total cases stands at 16 as opposed to federal government’s 15.

Majority of Pakistan’s COVID-19 cases are linked to those who went on pilgrimage to Iran, one of the countries hardest-hit by the disease, while less than half a dozen are locally transmitted.

Pakistan shares a 960-kilometre border with Iran, with the main crossing point at Taftan in Balochistan province.

The Taftan border has been closed since March 16, but thousands of Pakistan Shi’ite pilgrims who were visiting religious sites in Iran have been allowed to return subject to two weeks’ quarantine.

Authorities in Pakistan have screened over 1,015,900 travellers since the virus was first detected in the country. At least 20,088 travellers have been screened in the last 24 hours.

Sindh government has come out criticising Centre for lack of foresight in quarantine arrangements in Taftan where over 9,000 pilgrims returning from Iran had been quarantined by the Balochistan government in a tent city’.

After completing the 14-day incubation period, the pilgrims were allowed to travel back to their cities. However, Sindh and K-P sent the pilgrims to isolation facilities in Sukkur and Dera Ismail Khan and tested them before allowing further travel.

In its March 13 National Security Committee meeting, Centre formed a Novel Coronavirus Core Committee with daily meetings between federal and provincial authorities.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government tasked National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to coordinate with provincial governments and lead the fight against novel coronavirus.

The federal government also decided to ban public gatherings, close all educational institutions until April 5 and cancel Pakistan Day parade on March 23. It also sealed borders and limited international flights operations to Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi.

However, the NSC decision on international travel was taken back on Tuesday when the government lifted restrictions on all airports except Gwadar and Turbat.

In Sindh, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government edges towards lockdown after it closed all restaurants, malls, shopping centres and imposed Section 144. Only grocery stores and pharmacies have been allowed to operate.

Balochistan government banned public gatherings, suspended biometric attendance, limited activities and closed educational institutions.

K-P also banned public gatherings, closed educational institutions and directed police to ensure people were not arranging private events. Punjab banned all public gatherings under Section 144 of the CrPc.

Meanwhile, junior doctors and nurses have announced a strike in public sector hospitals in Punjab province protesting shortage of kits and non-provision of other precautionary gear for medics.

Nurses at the Sheikh Zayed Nursing College (SZNC) RahimYar Khan on Wednesday refused to perform duties during the coronavirus emergency and held a protest against the administration for forcing them to perform duty in the hospital without taking any precautionary measures to save them from the virus.

Grand Health Alliance (GHA) Chairman Salman Haseeb said the ailing people visit hospitals in life-threatening conditions only.

Doctors will attend to only serious patients and strongly oppose treating others at outpatient departments of state-run hospitals. The health authorities only provided 1,200 kits to hospitals across Punjab (a province of 110million) for frontline employees attending to suspected and confirmed patients of coronavirus, he said.

The representative of the junior doctors said the government needs to hire services of doctors from the Pakistan Army for the purpose. We will shut also down services in emergency wards if (corona) kits are not provided to them, Dr Haseeb said.

Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid has declared young doctors’ strike immature and uncalled for.

The young doctors should feel ashamed for what they are doing at a time when the nation is in crisis and the ailing humanity direly needs their help. The doctors should stick to their legitimate demands for provision of the required facilities, but the announcement to observe a strike on this occasion will not be wise at all, she said.

She said the government will ensure provision of kits and other protective gear to the doctors and nurses treating coronavirus patients and suspected patients.