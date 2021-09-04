Kabul: Just a few hours before announcing the government formation, the Taliban forces on Friday night captured Panjshir valley where opposition forces had been holding out. With this, the Taliban have taken full control of Afghanistan. Taliban sources told news agency Reuters that the Islamist militia had on Friday seized the Panjshir valley north of Kabul, the last part of Afghanistan holding out against it.Also Read - Taliban Govt Formation Tomorrow, Confirms Spokesman; Mulla Baradar Likely to be New Leader

“By the grace of Allah Almighty, we are in control of the entire Afghanistan. The troublemakers have been defeated and Panjshir is now under our command,” one Taliban commander was quoted as saying by Reuters. Also Read - Taliban Say Will Raise Voice For Muslims Anywhere Including Kashmir: Report

On the other hand, former vice president Amrullah Saleh, one of the leaders of the opposition forces, told Tolo News that reports of him fleeing the country were lies. He also tweeted: “The RESISTANCE is continuing and will continue. I am here with my soil, for my soil & defending its dignity.” Also Read - BREAKING: Taliban's Mullah Baradar To Lead New Government In Afghanistan, Say Reports

"Taliban forces have taken full control of Afghanistan including the Panjshir valley where opposition forces had been holding out," Reuters quoted Taliban sources as saying pic.twitter.com/EVWI6H0fhW — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2021

However, Amrullah Saleh’s son, Ebadullah Saleh, denied that Panjshir had fallen, texting the message “No, it’s false”.

Earlier in the day, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid confirmed that the insurgent group will form the government in Afghanistan on Saturday. As per updates, Chairman of Taliban’s Political Office, Doha, Qatar Mulla Abdul Ghani Baradar is likely to be the head of the Taliban Government.

“Consultations are almost finalised on the new government, and the necessary discussions have also been held about the cabinet,” Mufti Inamullah Samangani, a senior official in the Taliban’s information and culture commission, told PTI.

In Iran, the supreme leader is the highest political and religious authority of the country. He ranks above the president and appoints the heads of the military, the government, and the judiciary. The supreme leader has final say in the political, religious and military affairs of the country.

Mullah Akhunzada will be the leader of the government and there should be no question on this, he said, indicating that the president will work under his oversight.

However, he said that the name of the new governance system, the national flag and the national anthem are yet to be finalized.