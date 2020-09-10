New Delhi: A huge fire was on Thursday reported at the Port of Beirut, days after a massive explosion rocked the Lebanese capital. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Also Read - Beirut Blasts: India Sends Food Supplies, Medicines to Lebanon Capital as Emergency Humantarian Aid

The sight of another fire triggered panic among people who are still traumatized by last month's explosion. "A fire at Beirut port sent up a large column of black smoke into the sky over the Lebanese capital," Reuters reported.

The August 4 explosion had killed over 190 people, injured around 6,500 and damaged thousands of buildings in the Lebanese capital.

#WATCH Lebanon: A fire at Beirut port sends up a large column of black smoke into the sky, a little more than a month since a massive blast devastated the port facilities and surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/x0uJzgiFGW — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020

State-run National News Agency said the fire was at a warehouse where tires are placed. It added that firefighters are dealing with the blaze.

More details are awaited.