6 Killed In Blast In Syria

Deadly bomb blast killed 6 people near Damascus Shia shrine ahead of Ashura. (Representative Image)

Syria: At least six people were killed and as many as 23 sustained severe injuries after an explosion took place in Syria on Thursday night, Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

As per the news agency AFP, the bomb exploded near the Sayeda Zeinab mausoleum, which is Syria’s most visited Shiite pilgrimage site.

A motorcycle was detonated near a taxi at Kou Sudan Street in Sayyida Zainab, as per SANA. “The police and authorities concerned rushed to the explosion place as bodies of the martyrs and the injured were admitted to hospitals,” the Interior Ministry stated in a statement on Telegram, terming it a “terrorist bombing”.

The deadly blast came ahead of the annual commemoration of Ashura when Shiites remember the death of Prophet Mohammed’s grandson Imam Hussein, who died in the seventh-century battle.

During the 10-day Ashura commemoration, the most important event in Shiite Islam, the authorities had implemented tightened security measures around the mausoleum.

Notably, during the country’s civil war that erupted in 2011, the Sayeda Zeinab mausoleum suffered several deadly bombings. In the years since, the mosque complex, adorned with turquoise ceramics and an Iranian-style gold dome, has been safeguarded by Shiite militiamen, primarily from Lebanon and Iraq, in addition to the army.

According to official media, on Tuesday, there was an explosion in a car within the same area, which resulted in injuries to two civilians, as reported by a security official.

Further details are awaited.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details are awaited.)

