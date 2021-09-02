Kabul: After the Taliban occupied Kabul, there has been a surge at the Spin Boldak-Chaman land border crossing, which lead to the deadly stampede killing one person after the unprecedented number of people started fleeing from war-torn Afghanistan to Pakistan, according to the CNN report. On Thursday, Pakistan temporarily closed its border due to the fleeing of the unwanted Afghan refugees from Taliban terror.Also Read - Taliban to Form Govt in Afghanistan After Friday Prayer Tomorrow: Report

A 64-year-old man from Afghanistan named Safi Ullah died in the incident as confirmed by his son Shahid Ullah to the CNN reporter. "Me and my father were trying to cross the border with the rest of our family, I lost my father in the stampede, later we found him dead," Ullah spoke to the CNN reporters.

A large number of people at the back of the crowd continued to push forward, trap, and crush the people standing at the front barriers against the border crossing building. Abul Karim, a resident of the town told CNN reporters, "Never have I ever seen such huge gathering at Spin Boldak," Abul Karim, a resident of the town. "There was no space left, as thousands and thousands were moving towards the border gate."

Despite the Pak government’s decision to not accept the unwanted Afghan refugees, yet the Spin Boldak-Chaman land border crossing between the countries Afghanistan and Pakistan has remained open. There are a few exceptions for the people to enter Pakistan through the border; those who possess residential proof in Pakistan can enter the country. Only Afghans who are traveling to Pakistan for medical treatment are permitted to cross into Chaman, Pakistan. Those who hold Tazkira, an Afghan identity document that proves they live in Kandahar, are permitted to cross into Chaman, Pakistan. Thousands of people have tried fleeing in recent days after the Taliban’s reign in Afghanistan.

An official from Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency, who works at the crossing, told CNN on Thursday that over 5,000 Afghan nationals were denied entry into Pakistan at the Spin Boldak crossing on Wednesday. “Numbers might be higher” than that, the official added.

The Taliban are “aware of the ongoing situation” at the border, spokesman Bilal Karimi said, adding that they are working to reduce the number of people trying to leave Afghanistan. “We are taking measures, talking to locals, to ensure that issues at the border on the side of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan are addressed,” Karimi told CNN. “We are optimistic that in (a) couple of days, formation of the government will be announced, which will help overcome issues including border crossings,” he said. “The flow of people will surely decrease in coming days.” The Taliban is all set to form a government in Afghanistan after Friday’s prayers.