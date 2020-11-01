Ankara (Turkey): The death toll in Friday’s powerful earthquake in western Turkey has increased to 39, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) announced on Saturday. Also Read - 196 Aftershocks Felt Across Greece, Turkey as Powerful Earthquake Strikes in Aegean Sea; 19 Dead

The number of people killed previously stood at 37, with 885 injured.

"The death toll has risen to 39 people. Rescuers are working on the rubble of nine destroyed buildings in Izmir," the statement said.

On Friday, the 6.6 magnitude earthquake shook western Turkey, with its epicentre located in the Aegean Sea near the city of Seferihisar in the Izmir province.

The quake also affected nearby Greek islands, including Samos, where two people died and 20 were injured. Greek seismologists estimated the earthquake’s magnitude at 6.9.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca urged citizens in the disaster areas to strictly follow the coronavirus-related rules to reduce the infection risk.

Rescue operations are continuing nonstop to reach more survivors trapped in the ruins.

