New Delhi: The powerful typhoon ‘Hagibis‘ that made landfall in Japan’s south of Tokyo killed 11 people and injured over 100 others, reported public broadcaster NHK. While the death toll is rising, at least 17 were reported to be missing. Meanwhile, the rescue operations were in full swing on Sunday to evacuate those stranded in the flooded areas.

Notably, the typhoon was named as Hagibis which in the Philippine language of Tagalog means ‘speed’. The typhoon was powerful enough to bring in heavy rainfall and winds covering many regions in Japan, including the capital city Tokyo.

According to Associated Press, nearly 17,000 police and military troops were ready, waiting for an order from the government to begin their rescue operations.