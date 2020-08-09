New Delhi: Reopening of the schools is the most crucial part of unlocking, which might take place in India in September, but examples of elsewhere do not set a positive precedent in this regard. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Lockdown Latest News: Places of Worship, Driving Schools to Open From August 10

Several states of the United States, which has the maximum number of COVID-19 cases in the world, reopened schools. A 42-year-old teacher and an assistant football coach of a school in Mississipi died.

A school in Corinth, in Mississipi, welcomed back hundreds of its students. Within a week, several students and one staff member tested positive. Now, 116 students have been sent to home quarantine, reports said.

The situation is similar in North Carolina, Georgia, Indiana, Tennesse.

The US administration was in favour of reopening the schools. But now as cases are skyrocketing, the district administrations are mulling whether to again shut the physical classes.

US President Donald Trump had posted a video on Facebook claiming that children are almost immune to the coronavirus. The post was taken down by Facebook as it contained misinformation.