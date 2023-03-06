Home

Defying Ban, Pakistan’s ARY News Channel Broadcasts Imran Khan’s Speech; Taken Off Air

This came hours after Pakistan's media regulator, on Sunday night, banned broadcasts of the ousted Imran Khan’s speeches.

File photo of Imran Khan

Islamabad: Pakistan’s ARY news channel was taken off air as defied the ban imposed and broadcast the speech of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. This came hours after Pakistan’s media regulator, on Sunday night, banned broadcasts of the ousted Imran Khan’s speeches. After failing to arrest Khan, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) announced a ban on the broadcast of the former PM’s speech on television. ARY news channel is not available – a message about the ban flashed on the screen.

“It has been observed that Mr Imran Khan, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, in his speeches/statements is continuously… levelling baseless allegations and spreading hate speech through his provocative statements against state institutions and officers which is prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order and is likely to disturb public peace and tranquillity,” the PEMRA order read.

Islamabad police, on Sunday afternoon, arrived at former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s residence at Zaman Park, Islamabad, to arrest him in the Toshakhana case. However, Khan was not at his residence when the cops arrived, tweeted Islamabad Police. Imran is accused of allegedly concealing, in his assets declarations, details of the gifts he retained from the Toshakhana — a repository where presents handed to government officials from foreign officials are kept. A non-bailable arrest warrant had been issued against Khan by a district and sessions court in the federal capital on February 28.

