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Empty-handed: US-Iran talks end in deadlock

‘Empty-handed’: US-Iran talks end in deadlock

The US delegation, led by US Vice President JD Vance, has departed Islamabad.

A Pakistani Ranger walks past a billboard for the US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad on April 12, 2026. | Photo Credit: AFP

New Delhi: The US-Iran talks, held in Islamabad on Saturday and spanning approximately 21 hours, have concluded without reaching any agreement. The US delegation, led by US Vice President JD Vance, has departed Islamabad. Following the failure of this meeting, differing accounts regarding the breakdown of negotiations have emerged from Washington and Tehran. In a post on X, Iran’s embassy in Ghana stated that Tehran had “flatly rejected” the US demands. The embassy accused Washington of “seeking pretexts” to withdraw from the negotiations and of seeking concessions that it “could not achieve through war.”

Complexities Over Several Issues

Furthermore, Iran’s state-run Mehr News Agency, citing a Foreign Ministry spokesperson, reported that significant complexities arose regarding several issues, particularly the Strait of Hormuz. The agency stated: “These negotiations incorporated certain new issues—such as the matter of the Strait of Hormuz—and each of these issues carries its own distinct complexities. Regardless of the circumstances, those working within the diplomatic apparatus must make every possible effort to safeguard the rights and interests of the Iranian people.”

Core Issues Remain Unresolved

Iran’s embassy in Ghana stated that the US delegation returned “empty-handed.” It further noted that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, thereby making it clear that the core issues remain unresolved. The statement portrayed Iran’s stance as a refusal to accede to demands it deemed “excessive,” while also emphasizing that Tehran would continue to advance its interests through diplomatic means.

What Did Iran Say?

The Mehr News Agency has reported that, following several rounds of negotiations, the Iranian delegation has also departed from Pakistan. Citing informed sources, it has been reported that Iran presented appropriate initiatives and proposals during the negotiations. The ball is now in America’s court to view these issues in a realistic manner. Just as the U.S. government failed in its war-related assessments, it has similarly miscalculated during the negotiations thus far.

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U.S. Vice President JD Vance, while addressing the media in Islamabad, stated: “No agreement has been reached with Iran. They have refused to accept our terms,” adding that, following extensive discussions, the U.S. had presented its “final and best offer,” and that its delegation had remained “quite flexible” throughout the negotiations. According to Vance, the central issue remains Iran’s nuclear programme. Washington seeks a clear and long-term commitment from Tehran that it will not attempt to acquire nuclear weapons.

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