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Delta flight horror: Moment caught on camera as engine fire forces emergency landing; video inside

Delta flight horror: Moment caught on camera as engine fire forces emergency landing; video inside

The left engine of a flight caught fire moments after taking off from the São Paulo Airport in Brazil. Scroll down to see the video.

Image: x.com/LongTimeHistory

A shocking incident has come to light in which a Delta Air Lines flight caught fire just some minutes after it took off from the Sao Paulo Airport in Brazil. The flight was soon forced to return quickly as one of its engines reportedly began sparking. The whole incident happened on Sunday and left the passengers on the flight frightened. What’s even more shocking is that the high-intensity dramatic moment was caught on camera, and the videos of the same incident have also gone viral on social media.

What happened mid-air on the flight?

An Airbus A330-300, which carried almost 272 passengers along with 14 crew members, had just taken off from the Guarulhos International Airport. Just when the flight took off, something went terribly wrong. Within minutes, the sparks and flashes were seen coming from the left engine.

What’s even more shocking is that in some videos, the debris can be seen coming from the engine, which later falls on the ground. This further led to a small fire on the runway. The pilots were immediately alerted by the air traffic control, saying, “There is a fire on your wing,” which prompted the pilots to respond and turn the plane back.

What caused the fire in the aircraft?

Delta Air Lines later gave a confirmation that the incident happened because of a mechanical issue in the left engine of the aircraft. The official statement read “mechanical issue with the aircraft’s left engine” as the reason, as reported by Reuters.

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Following the Delta A330-323(N813NW) engine failure after departure from São Paulo (GRU), many are asking: what actually happens if an airliner loses an engine just after takeoff? As passenger in the cabin watching this scenario unfold, the panic is understandable. Seeing flames… pic.twitter.com/7vTod7WHKK — Turbine Traveller (@Turbinetraveler) March 30, 2026

The passengers inside the aircraft were left absolutely shocked, and the viral video shows individuals screaming as the sparks began to fly from the aircraft’s engine part.

The reports suggest that the aircraft remained in the air for more than 9 minutes, and then a safe landing was made at the same airport from where it took off. The emergency services, like firefighting teams, were already at the spot to avoid any mishap.

Emergency services, including firefighting teams, were already on standby when the plane returned. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, and all passengers were safely evacuated.

Delta airplane engine explodes after takeoff—flying from Brazil to Atlanta. U.S. FAA is gov’t authority to last certify this plane safe to fly. Trump Administration got rid of 1200 FAA workers by firing or buyout—including maintenance mechanics. “We’re going to die!” kids cry.… pic.twitter.com/amwijXMUao — LongTimeFirstTime‍ (@LongTimeHistory) March 31, 2026

The authorities have launched an investigation to examine the cause of the engine failure.

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