New Delhi: The Delta variant of Covid-19 is the predominant strain around the globe, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday, according to AFP. According to the WHO's technical lead on Covid-19 Maria Van Kerkhove Delta variant has been identified in 185 countries so far.

"Delta has become more fit, it is more transmissible and it is out-competing, it is replacing the other viruses that are circulating," she said."The Delta variant now accounted for 90 per cent of the sequences submitted to GISAID with a sample collection date (between 15 June-15 September, 2021)," the global health agency said in its weekly epidemiological update on Tuesday.

The World Health Organization also thanked India for its decision to resume the exports of Covid-19 vaccines. "This is an important development in support of reaching the 40% vaccination target in all countries by the end of the year," the global health agency's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

“Less than one per cent each of Alpha, Beta and Gamma are currently circulating. It’s really predominantly Delta around the world,” Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organisation’s technical lead on Covid-19, was quoted as saying during a WHO social media live interaction.Delta “has become more fit, it is more transmissible and it is out-competing, it is replacing the other viruses that are circulating,” she added.

Meanwhile, the UN health agency has revised the classification of Eta (detected in 81 countries), Iota (identified in at least 49 countries) and Kappa (spread to 57 countries) from variants of interest (VOI) to Variants Under Monitoring due to their substantial decline in the incidence worldwide.”The VOIs Eta (B.1.525), Iota (B.1.526) and Kappa (B.1.617.1) have been reclassified as ‘former VOIs’.