Melbourne: Australia's largest city Melbourne has imposed strict stay-at-home orders for another week as the authorities extended the ongoing lockdown amid rising COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, the city administration has discovered a cluster of Covid cases infected with the Delta variant, one of the highest transmissible strains, which was first found in India.

Daniel Andrews, the premier of the state of Victoria, informed that the lockdown rules have been extended at least till August 19 as a few "mystery" cases were detected among a total of 20 infections.

New South Wales (NSW), another state in Australia, also saw its worst day so far with a record daily high of 356 new cases and four deaths on Tuesday. Among the four deaths, three cases were linked to the current outbreak triggered by the Delta variant and one case got infected overseas.

In the neighbouring state of Queensland, police have warned residents living in the bordering areas to expect greater enforcement of restrictions due to the growing transmission of the highly infectious strain. Queensland Deputy Police Commissioner Steven Gollschewski said residents would be aware of the situation and not travel unless absolutely necessary.

While Australia won global praise for handling coronavirus during the first wave of the pandemic, the country is now struggling to contain the mutant strains, despite having expedited vaccinations.

Australia has recorded over 37,000 cases and 941 deaths to date in a population of 25 million. The daily positivity rate has been skyrocketing over the past few weeks and more than 60% of the nation’s population is presently under a strict lockdown.