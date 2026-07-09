‘Demo of India’s defence capabilities was seen during Operation Sindoor’: PM Modi brings up India’s military operation in Australia

Addressing a massive community gathering in Melbourne, PM Modi emphasized how Operation Sindoor demonstrated India's high-precision defense capabilities and zero-tolerance policy toward cross-border terrorism on the global stage.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during a community event, in Melbourne, Australia.

New Delhi: In a significant statement made amid the recent developments in India-Australia relations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought up Operation Sindoor, while he was in Australia. In his recent statement, PM Modi mentioned that the “demo” of India’s defence capabilities was seen during India’s Operation Sindoor. During a diaspora event alongside Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that global recognition and trust in India’s defense platforms are now actively growing on the world stage.

“The world is witnessing the capability and credibility of India’s defence platforms. You must have seen a demonstration of this during ‘Operation Sindoor’. The explosions were taking place at terrorist hideouts, but their echoes were heard across the entire world,” PM Modi said at the event in Melbourne.

“Did this massive strike on terror hideouts fill you with pride, or not?” PM Modi said.

PM Modi, Australian counterpart Albanese hold delegation-level talks in Melbourne

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, participated in the Australia-India Annual Leaders’ Summit in Melbourne on Thursday, during which they held delegation-level talks aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

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Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other officials were present during the meeting. Earlier in the day, PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome in Melbourne as he officially began his visit to Australia. He was also accorded a Guard of Honour.

PM Modi was warmly welcomed by Anthony Albanese, as he arrived for the ceremonial event at the Government House Victoria. National Anthem of India resonated as Australian forces aligned to give a ceremonial welcome to PM Modi.

PM Modi and PM Albanese participated in the India-Australia CEO Forum in Melbourne. During this, PM Modi invited Australian businesses to partner in India’s growth story across sectors including manufacturing, clean energy, AI, digital economy, etc.

PM Modi hails India-Australia ties

Hailing ties between India and Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that his third visit to Australia in 12 years demonstrates the great heights that the ties between the two nations have achieved.

Addressing a community reception event titled ‘Melbourne meets Modi’ in Australia on Thursday, PM Modi highlighted the role of Indian diaspora in strengthening ties between both countries.

(With inputs from agencies)