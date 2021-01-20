Biden Inauguration Latest Updates: Amid unprecedented security, Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday and said his first job is to bring the people of America together. Delivering his first inaugural speech, Biden said the people and the will of the people have been heard. Also Read - Kamala Harris's Aunt Recounts Her Childhood, Calls Her Sweet and Caring Person

"Today, we celebrate triumph not of a candidate but of a cause, the cause of democracy. People and will of the people have been heard. We have learned again that democracy is precious, democracy is fragile and at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed," US President Joe Biden said.

He vowed to bring all people together. "Today, on this January day, my whole soul is in this: Bringing America together, uniting our people, uniting our nation," he said.

However, to overcome these challenges and to restore the soul and secure the future of America requires so much more than words and requires the most elusive of all things in a democracy, unity, he added.

“Uniting to fight the foes we face. Anger, resentment and hatred, extremism, lawlessness, violence, disease, joblessness and hopelessness. With unity we can do great things, important things,” he added.

In his speech, President Joe Biden thanked his predecessors from both parties in his inauguration remarks to the nation, including those who couldn’t be present.

“I thank my predecessors of both parties for their presence today. I thank them from the bottom of my heart. And I know the resilience of our Constitution and the strength, the strength of our nation, as does President Carter, who I spoke with last night, who cannot be with us today, but whom we salute for his lifetime in service,” Biden said.

The 78-year-old veteran Democratic leader was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice John Roberts at the West Front of the Capitol – the traditional location for presidential inaugural ceremonies.

The inauguration was held under the unprecedented security umbrella of more than 25,000 National Guards, who have transformed the capital into a garrison city, mainly because of the threat of more violent protests by the supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump, who became the first president to skip his successor’s inauguration since Andrew Johnson in 1869.

Biden, who is the oldest president in American history, took the oath by placing his left hand on his 127-year-old family Bible, which was held by his wife, Jill Biden. He used the same Bible during his swearing in as vice president and seven times as senator from Delaware.

The ceremony was attended by former presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton. Former first ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton were also present.