US Elections 2020: It’s official. The Electoral College on Monday gave a clear majority to Joe Biden, confirming his victory in November’s state-by-state US elections. As a result, Biden will become the next US President clearing the 270-mark on electoral college votes by winning all six battleground states. Also Read - Trump Says First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered in US, ICU Nurse Gets Pfizer Shot in New York

“Democracy prevailed,” said the President-elect as he addressed the nation on his victory on Monday night. Also Read - US will Rejoin Paris Climate Agreement on Day One of my Presidency, Vows Biden

“The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago. And we now know that nothing — not even a pandemic — or an abuse of power — can extinguish that flame,” he said. Also Read - US Supreme Court Rejects Trump-Backed Lawsuit to Overturn Presidential Election Result

California’s 55 electoral votes put Biden over the top, clearing the 270-vote mark that affirmed he will be the nation’s next president.

Tight security measures were in place in some states as electors met to cast their paper ballots in gatherings that took place in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, with masks, social distancing and other virus precautions the order of the day. The results will be sent to Washington and tallied in a January 6 joint session of Congress over which Vice President Mike Pence will preside.

Despite sitting President Donald Trump’s loud claims of electoral fraud, Biden won all of the six swing states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Nonetheless, there were Republicans still refusing to accept the Democrat’s victory. Pennsylvania Republicans said they cast a procedural vote for Trump and Pence in case courts that have repeatedly rejected challenges to Biden and Kamala Harris’ victory were to somehow still determine that Trump had won.

Trump, meanwhile, is clinging to his false claims that he won the election, and trying to undermine Biden’s presidency before it begins.

“No, I worry about the country having an illegitimate president, that’s what I worry about. A president that lost and lost badly,” Trump said in a Fox News interview that was taped Saturday.