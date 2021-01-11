New Delhi: Less than two weeks ahead of outgoing President Donald Trump’s exit from White House, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday confirmed that the Democrats will move to impeach Trump for his role in inciting violence at the Capitol Hill building. Notably, President-elect Joe Biden is all set to be inducted on January 20 in an official ceremony. Also Read - After Ban on Trump's Account, PM Modi Becomes Most Followed Active Politician on Twitter

Pelosi said that the preferred response to the attack on the US Capitol is for Vice President Mike Pence to remove Trump by invoking the 25th Amendment. She vowed to bring a vote on impeachment in the absence of action by Pence, setting the stage for a historic first – the impeachment of a president for the second time in his tenure.

"In protecting our Constitution and our Democracy, we will act with urgency, because this President represents an imminent threat to both… As the days go by, the horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action," said Pelosi in her letter.

The Hill reported that Democrats and some Republicans had previously voiced support for Vice President Mike Pence and other Cabinet members invoking the 25th amendment to remove Trump out of fear he could incite more violence in the remaining days of his presidency.

Pelosi previously threatened impeachment if Pence did not invoke the 25th amendment, a move that the vice president reportedly opposes, according to sources in talks with the White House.

Chaotic and violent scenes erupted at the Capitol on Wednesday as thousands of Trump supporters stormed the building to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and confrontations with the police. The riot happened hours after Trump encouraged his supporters to fight against the election results as Congress was certifying Biden’s victory in the November vote.

Following day, Trump finally conceded defeat after the Congress formally certified Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ victory in the 2020 November elections.

With Agency inputs