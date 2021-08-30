Copenhagen: Danish Health Authorities recommended Monday that people with severe immune deficiency get a third dose of coronavirus vaccine. The Danish Medicines Agency said that some people “may have insufficient effect of vaccination against COVID-19, just as they may have reduced effect of other vaccines.”Also Read - C.1.2, New Covid Variant Found in 8 Countries, Likely to be More Infectious, Evade Vaccine Protection: Study

The government agency said it was a recommendation as to which groups should be offered revaccination with a third dose COVID-19 vaccine on the basis of severely weakened immune systems. As of Sept. 10, Denmark will no longer consider COVID-19 as "a socially critical disease" and phase out the digital pass that is required to enter restaurants, among other places, because of the large number of vaccination.

More than 80 percent of all people in Scandinavian the country over the age of 12 have been vaccinated twice, and Denmark has a target of reaching 90 per cent by Oct. 1.