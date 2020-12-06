New Delhi: Depressed over poverty and his worsening financial condition, a father threw his five children into the Jamber canal in Pakistan’s Pattoki on Sunday, causing the death of two children while other three went missing. Police said that the father, who was already frustrated with his poverty, had resorted to taking the extreme step after a heated argument with his wife. Also Read - 'In The Memory of The Man of Pleasure': Alcoholic Drink Named After Pakistan Founder Jinnah

According to a report by the Dawn, police claimed to have arrested Muhammad Ibrahim, the rickshaw driver, from the place of the incident near the canal. A heavy contingent of police and rescue officials have also reached the spot to find the missing children which include 3-year-old Tasha, 5-year-old Zain, and 7-year-old Nadia. Also Read - The Truth Behind Pakistan's JF-17 Fleet And Its Failure

The bodies of two children, 1-year-old Ahmad and 4-year-old Fiza were recovered from the BS Link Canal near Chakoki while the search operation for the remaining three is underway, reported The News International. Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: Pakistan Violates Ceasefire In Rajouri District, Army Jawan Martyred

According to police, the father, 40, would often quarrel with his wife Razia Bibi who went to her parents’ to stay with them. And, when Ibrahim visited his in-laws house of his in-laws to meet his children where the couple broke into an argument over petty financial issues, said local residents. Following which, Ibrahim took his children to the BS-Link canal near Jamber village by his rickshaw and threw them into the canal one by one.