‘Desperate attempts to cover up’: India dismisses Pakistan’s ‘fabricated claim’ on PoK unrest | All details

India's Ministry of External Affairs has strongly rejected Pakistan’s "fabricated claims" linking New Delhi to the ongoing public unrest and protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

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India appealed to the international community to take a firm stand against Pakistan. File image/ANI

New Delhi: In a significant global development, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday categorically rejected Pakistan’s “fabricated claims” linking India to the ongoing unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). In the recent development, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that these baseless allegations reflect a desperate bid by Islamabad to divert international and domestic attention away from its own administrative failures, economic mismanagement and severe human rights abuses in the region.

What India said on Pakistan’s allegations?

During the weekly media briefing in New Delhi, Jaiswal firmly dismissed the specific allegations leveled by Pakistan’s Defence Minister, who had blamed Indian intelligence for inciting the recent violence. Instead, India reiterated that the volatile situation in PoK is entirely a direct consequence of systemic neglect by the Pakistani establishment, forcing local populations to protest against soaring inflation and political suppression.

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“Such remarks are desperate attempts by Pakistan to cover up its own failings and deflect attention away from its human rights abuses. We categorically reject these fabricated claims with the contempt that they deserve. The ongoing protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir are a direct consequence of Pakistan’s decades-long policy of systemic economic exploitation, denial of fundamental rights, and administrative oppression in areas under its illegal and forcible occupation,” Jaiswal stated.

Calling on the international community to take note of the situation, he said Pakistan should be held accountable for its actions and human rights violations in PoK.

“The Pakistani state has responded with extreme police brutality, blocking of essential supplies and medicines, internet blackouts, and use of lethal force against unarmed civilians. As you know, several people have also lost their lives. We hope the international community will hold Pakistan accountable for its misdeeds and human rights abuses,” Jaiswal stated.

India slams Pakistan for unleashing a pattern of fake news

On June 9, India had slammed Pakistan for unleashing a pattern of fake news and videos while making a “desperate attempt” to cover up its own failings and deflect attention away from its human rights abuses during the ongoing crackdown on protesters in PoK.

The clashes erupted days after the Pakistani authorities in occupied territory declared the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) a proscribed group under anti-terrorism laws ahead of its planned protest on June 9.

(With inputs from agencies)