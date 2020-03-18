Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday repeated the usage of the word ‘Chinese virus’ to describe coronavirus, despite backlash from citizens and leaders alike. Pinning the blame on China, he also stood by his use of the phrase, calling it a “very accurate term.” Also Read - Trending News Today March 17, 2020: Donald Trump Refers to Coronavirus As ‘Chinese Virus’, Faces Major Backlash As Twitter Calls Him 'Racist & Insensitive'

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, Trump wrote, "Cuomo wants "all states to be treated the same." But all states aren't the same. Some are being hit hard by the Chinese Virus, some are being hit practically not at all. New York is a very big "hotspot", West Virginia has, thus far, zero cases. Andrew, keep politics out of it…."

The US president said that he is using the phrase as a response to China spreading conspiracy theories about the origins of the virus. Last week, China began promoting a theory that members of the U.S. military who visited the Chinese city of Wuhan in October, where the first outbreak occurred, was cause for the virus spreading in the country.

“China was putting out information which was false that our military gave this to them. That was false. Rather than having an argument, I said, ‘I have to call it where it came from, it did come from China. So I think it’s a very accurate term,” Trump told reporters Tuesday in a White House briefing.

Trump also refuted the notion that his using of the phrase created a stigma against the Chinese. “I don’t think so. I think saying that our military did to them creates a stigma,” he asserted.

Prior to this, Trump had controversially labelled the coronavirus as the ‘Chinese Virus’ for the first time on Tuesday morning.

Reacting strongly to it, Geng Shuang, a spokesperson for the ministry noted, “Recently, some politicians in the United States have linked the new coronavirus to China, which is the stigmatization of China. We are strongly indignant and firmly opposed to it.”