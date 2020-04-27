New Delhi: At a time when the coronavirus is taking global toll, World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said developing a COVID-19 vaccine has been accelerated because of the previous work WHO and partners have done over several years on vaccines for other coronaviruses. Also Read - Miracle? 106-Year-Old Woman Who Defeated Spanish Flu in 1918 Now Beats Coronavirus Too!

He said the WHO played a key role in the development of Ebola vaccine and it is doing the same for COVID-19.

He said that children may be at relatively low risk from severe disease and death from COVID-19, but can be at high risk from other diseases that can be prevented with vaccines.

“Although COVID-19 is taking a heavy toll, the WHO is deeply concerned about the impact the pandemic will have on other health services, especially for children,” Ghebreyesus said.

He further added that the coronavirus pandemic is far from over. “The WHO continues to be concerned about increasing trends in Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America and some Asian countries. As in all regions, cases and deaths are underreported in countries in these regions because of low testing capacity,” he added.

Earlier, he had said that the COVID-19 crisis will not end any time soon, with several countries only in the initial stages of the fight against the virus.

“Make no mistake, we have a long way to go. Coronavirus will be with us for a long time. There is no question that stay at home orders and other physical distancing measures have successfully suppressed transmission in many countries,” Ghebreyesus had said last week.