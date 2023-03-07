Home

News

World

At Least 14 Killed, Several Injured In Blast At Commercial Building In Dhaka

At Least 14 Killed, Several Injured In Blast At Commercial Building In Dhaka

The cause of the explosion could not be known immediately, Xinhua news agency reported.

At Least 14 Killed, Several Injured In Blast At Commercial Building In Dhaka (Twitter/@Monideepa62)

Dhaka: At least 14 people were killed and scores of others injured in an explosion that took place in a commercial building in Dhaka on Tuesday, an official said.

The police official, who did wish to be named, told Xinhua news agency that the explosion took place at around 4:45 p.m. local time near a bus counter.

You may like to read

“Seven bodies were recovered from the explosion site,” he said.

WATCH: 14 Killed, Several Injured In Blast At Commercial Building In Dhaka

#dhakablast#bangldesh #dhaka

Blast in a building located at crowded market place in the capital city Dhaka of Bangladesh. Atleast 11 dies and more than 100 are injured.

Ya allah have mercy on my sufferer bangladeshi brothers. pic.twitter.com/vw7JiFQF0U — Parwayz Alam💙 (@parwayz) March 7, 2023

At least 70 people were being treated for their injuries at the hospital, with several people in the intensive care unit, he added.

The official said that at least seven firefighting units are working at the accident site of the five-story building, which houses a bank branch, and shops of ceramics and sanitary items.

The cause of the explosion could not be known immediately, Xinhua news agency reported.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.