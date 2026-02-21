Home

China appears to be developing low-yield, tactical nuclear weapons, something it has never developed before.

New Delhi: The US has warned that China is developing entirely new nuclear weapons, weapons not even possessed by the US and Russia. This could increase India’s problems. US intelligence agencies believe that China is developing a new generation of nuclear weapons. It has also conducted at least one discreet explosive test in recent years. Just a few days ago, the US revealed that China conducted a nuclear test on June 22, 2020. This disclosure was made by US Under Secretary of Arms Control and International Security Thomas G. DiNanno at a disarmament conference in Geneva.

A CNN report, citing sources familiar with US intelligence, states that China is rapidly bringing its nuclear weapons stockpile closer to that of Russia and the US. This could give China a technological advantage that neither of the two major nuclear powers (Russia and the US) has ever possessed. This US assessment is fueling debate within and outside the intelligence community about whether there has been a shift in China’s thinking on nuclear strategy. International agencies monitoring nuclear weapons also believe that China is rapidly expanding its nuclear weapons stockpile.

According to statements by US intelligence officials, China secretly conducted an explosive nuclear test at the Lop Nur facility in the northwest of the country in June 2020. However, China has maintained a moratorium on nuclear testing since 1996. China plans to conduct more nuclear tests in the future. However, the US released information about the 2020 Chinese nuclear test this month, but did not disclose its purpose.

The report, citing sources, stated that evidence gathered as part of a review following the June 2020 incident has led US officials to conclude that the test was driven by China’s pursuit of next-generation nuclear weapons. This includes efforts to develop additional weapon systems capable of delivering multiple, smaller nuclear warheads from a single missile.

Sources further stated that China appears to be developing low-yield, tactical nuclear weapons, something China has never developed before. China could deploy such tactical nuclear weapons to attack its neighbors, potentially including Taiwan. US officials have previously publicly stated that China is rapidly expanding its nuclear facilities.

