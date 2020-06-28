New Delhi: China’s official military newspaper China National Defence News has claimed that it had sent 29 martial art trainers to the Tibetan plateau to train its forces. Also Read - India Very Clear About Alignment of LAC in Galwan Valley, Says Envoy

According to reports, China broadcaster CCTV said 20 fighters from the Enbo Fight Club would be based in the Tibetan capital, Lhasa, although Chinese media had not confirmed they would be training troops on the border with India.

The new troops were recruited with the aim of "strengthening the border and stabilizing Tibet," China National Defense News said.

Under an agreement dating back to 1996, neither side carries guns or explosives in the area