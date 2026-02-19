Home

Did India stop buying Russian oil under Trump’s pressure? Russia issues firm rebuttal, says, ‘No reason to believe that New Delhi has…’

The reduction included the removal of a 25 per cent tariff that Trump had slapped on India in August last year for New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil.

The word “tariff” has become one of the most widely debated issues in the evolving relationship between India, the United States, and Russia. The relations between New Delhi and Washington witnessed a major shift after US President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent in August. There was a 50 per cent tariff on goods from India entering the United States since August 2025. However, the tariffs have now been reduced to 18 per cent following the recent phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump. The BTA, formally proposed in February 2025, seeks to more than double bilateral trade, from the current USD 191 billion to USD 500 billion by 2030.

Will Russia’s statement put an end to speculation over India’s Russian oil imports?

Meanwhile, the U.S. assertion regarding India reducing or ceasing to purchase oil from Russia has been denied by the Russian Federation. Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said it has “no reason” to believe that India has changed its position on buying Russian oil, which it said is beneficial for both countries and maintains stability in the global hydrocarbons market.

The remarks came in the backdrop of Washington’s claim that New Delhi has agreed to stop importing Russian crude oil.

Will Russia’s remarks escalate tensions between Washington and Moscow?

“We have no reason to believe that India has changed its position on buying Russian hydrocarbons. India’s purchase of Russian hydrocarbons benefits both countries and helps maintain stability in the international energy market,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in her weekly briefing. Russia considers energy cooperation with India beneficial for both countries and provides stability to the global energy market.

What’s India position amid conflicting claims from Washington and Moscow?

“There is nothing new in the claims of US President Donald Trump, as well as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who have grabbed the right to dictate to independent nations,” Zakharova said.

The reduction included the removal of a 25 per cent tariff that Trump had slapped on India in August last year for New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil. Last week, Rubio said that India has committed to stop buying Russian oil, days after New Delhi reiterated that “national interests” will be the “guiding factor” for India’s energy procurement.

While announcing the trade deal with New Delhi early in February, Trump had also claimed India had agreed to not procure crude oil from Russia. India has not yet confirmed or denied Washington’s claim that it has committed to stopping the procurement of Russian crude oil.

Earlier too, Russia had accused the US of attempting to prevent India and other countries from buying Russian oil, saying Washington was using a wide range of “coercive” measures, including tariffs, sanctions and direct prohibitions. In her strongly worded statement, Zakharova also criticised the European allies of the Ukrainian regime, saying that they do not want a peace solution.

