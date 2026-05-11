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Did Iran spill oil into sea or is there leakage in pipeline near Kharg Island?

Did Iran spill oil into sea or is there leakage in pipeline near Kharg Island?

Reports say that US sanctions and naval pressure have affected Iran's oil exports.

Oil spill seen on satellite images near Iran's Kharg Island. (Reuters)

New Delhi: A major oil spill has been spotted near Iran’s Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf. Oil spilt in the sea has been clearly seen in the satellite images. According to the New York Times reports, this leak may be due to US sanctions and increased tension in Hormuz. According to an organization called Orbital EOS, oil has spread over an area of ​​about 51 square miles. It is estimated that more than 3,000 barrels of oil have spilt into the water.

What Do Experts Say?

Reports say that US sanctions and naval pressure have affected Iran’s oil exports. Many oil tankers are stranded, and the country is running out of oil storage space. For this reason, it is feared that extra oil is being released into the sea.

Neema Shokri, a professor at the Hamburg University of Technology, said that suddenly shutting down oil wells is not easy, because it can jam pipelines or damage oil reserves. Shokri said, “Oil wells are not machines that can be turned off and on whenever you want.”

Some experts say that the leakage in the old pipeline near Kharg Island can also be the reason for this. This oil is slowly moving towards the sea area of ​​Saudi Arabia, which has increased the risk of damaging the environment.

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At the same time, Iran has rejected the reports of oil leakage. According to state media, Iran Oil Terminals Company said that the investigation found no evidence of oil leakage anywhere.

Benjamin Netanyahu On Mojtaba Khamenei

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is alive, but his grip on power is not as strong as his father Ali Khamenei’s. In an interview with the CBS News show ’60 Minutes’, Netanyahu said that Mojtaba is hiding in a bunker or a secret place and is trying to take over power from there.

Netanyahu said that Iran is currently in the weakest period since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. According to him, rifts are growing within the government, and differences are emerging in different factions.

Trump Rejects Iran’s New Peace Proposal

Talking about US-Iran peace talks, US President Donald Trump has rejected Iran’s new peace proposal. Trump wrote on Truth Social, “I read the response from the representatives of Iran. I don’t like it at all. Can’t accept it.” Earlier, Trump accused Iran of playing games. According to Iranian state media, Tehran sent its new proposal to the US via Pakistan on Sunday. According to the report, the proposal called for ending the war, ensuring maritime security in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, lifting sanctions and negotiating the nuclear programme.

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