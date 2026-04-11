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Did Iran use Chinese air defence systems to shoot down US jets? Washington makes startling claims

Did Iran use Chinese air defence systems to shoot down US jets? Washington makes startling claims

According to sources, the air defense systems China is preparing to supply to Iran are shoulder-fired anti-aircraft missile systems, commonly known as MANPADS.

(File)

New Delhi: US intelligence agencies have claimed that China is preparing to supply new air defense systems to Iran within the coming weeks. This information has emerged, citing three sources familiar with recent intelligence assessments. This claim comes at a time when US President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit China next month. Such a development could create tension in US-China relations.

This development surfaced just after a ceasefire was recently established between the US and Iran. Notably, China itself had claimed to have played a mediating role in facilitating this ceasefire. In this context, preparations to supply weapons to Iran could raise questions regarding China’s true intentions.

Weapons May Be Sent Covertly

Intelligence reports suggest that Iran may be utilizing the ceasefire as an opportunity to reacquire certain weapon systems with the assistance of key foreign partners. According to sources, there are indications that China plans to route these weapon shipments through third countries to conceal the supply, thereby obscuring their true origin and evading international pressure.

Surface-to-Air Missiles

According to sources, the air defense systems China is preparing to supply to Iran are shoulder-fired anti-aircraft missile systems, commonly known as MANPADS (Man-Portable Air-Defense Systems). These are surface-to-air missiles that can be easily carried and operated by one or two soldiers. They are considered to pose a significant threat to combat aircraft flying at low altitudes.

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A Major Challenge for US Aircraft

Such weapons have posed a challenge to US aircraft in recent conflicts as well. During the fighting over the past five weeks, these systems created an asymmetric threat to US military aircraft operating at low altitudes. If the ceasefire collapses, this threat could re-emerge.

China Calls Allegations False

However, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington has completely dismissed these allegations. They stated that China has never supplied weapons to any party involved in this conflict and that this information is entirely incorrect. They also appealed to the United States to refrain from making baseless accusations.

They said, “As a responsible major power, China consistently upholds its international obligations. We urge the U.S. side to refrain from making unfounded accusations, maliciously drawing connections, and spreading sensationalist claims. We hope that the relevant parties will make greater efforts to cooperate in de-escalating tensions.”

President Trump Drops a Hint

During a recent press conference, U.S. President Donald Trump hinted that the F-15 fighter jet shot down over Iran last week was targeted by a shoulder-fired, handheld missile—specifically, a heat-seeking missile. Meanwhile, Iran claimed to have utilized a new air defense system to target the aircraft, though Tehran provided no further details regarding the system. Consequently, it remains unclear whether or not that system was manufactured in China.

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