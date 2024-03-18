Did Joe Biden Say That Donald Trump Was ‘Too Old And Mentally Unfit’? Check It Out

US President Joe Biden made a snide and banter-like comment on his rival, Republican Party candidate Donald Trump.

President Joe Biden meets with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, March 15, 2024 in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Joe Biden Vs Donald Trump: The process to elect the next president of the USA is on and the two contenders, Joe Biden and Donald Trump are leaving no chance to get on the others’ nerves.

In this course of action, the Democratic Party’s candidate and the current US President Joe Biden made a snide and banter-like comment on his rival, Republican Party candidate Donald Trump at a weekend Washington roast that two candidates had clinched their party’s nomination for president.

“But one was too old, too mentally unfit for the job. The other’s me,” said Biden.

It is said that Biden made this statement over the continuous criticism and questioning of his memory and claims that he appears to be confused.

It was at the annual Gridiron Club and Foundation Dinner that Biden deflected these purported doubts as he highlighted moments when 77-year-old Trump slipped up, too.

“Don’t tell him, he thinks he’s running against Barack Obama, that’s what he said,” said 81-year-old Biden as he quipped that he was staying up way past his bedtime.

It was the first time Biden attended the dinner during his presidency with the 2024 election around the corner in an action replay of the Biden and Trump rematch.

On a serious note, Biden said he sees a real threat to democracy should Trump, who continues to falsely claim the 2020 election was stolen, return to the White House. The speech had echoes of Biden’s campaign remarks, criticizing Trump as well as too soft on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We live in an unprecedented moment in democracy,” he said. “An unprecedented moment for history. Democracy and freedom are literally under attack. Putin’s on the march in Europe. My predecessor bows down to him and says to him, ‘do whatever the hell you want.’”

“We will not bow down. They will not bow down, and I will not bow down,” he said.

Biden was accompanied by his daughter Ashley.

Biden closed out the dinner, speaking also about the importance of a free press.

“Good journalism holds a mirror up to society,” he said. “We need you.”

The dinner was held at the Grand Hyatt and no photos or TVs were allowed.

(With AP inputs)

