Did S Jaishankar initiate ‘The Handshake’ with Pakistani Parliament Speaker Ayaz Sadiq in Dhaka? Pakistan says…

The Pakistani Speaker also said that Jaishankar did not meet him secretly.

New Delhi: Amidst the long-standing tensions between India and Pakistan, a picture from Dhaka has sparked a flurry of statements in Pakistan. After shaking hands with India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Pakistan’s National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq publicly boasted about the encounter. Sadiq claimed that during the meeting in Dhaka, Jaishankar himself approached him.

Meeting In Dhaka During Khaleda Zia’s Funeral

Both S. Jaishankar and Ayaz Sadiq were in Dhaka to attend the funeral of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. It was during this time, on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, that the two leaders shook hands. This is considered the first public meeting between senior Indian and Pakistani leaders since the military confrontation in May.

What Does Pakistani Media Claim?

Speaking to Pakistan’s Geo TV, Ayaz Sadiq said that the Indian delegation, led by Jaishankar, arrived in the Parliament’s waiting room, and Jaishankar himself came forward to meet him. According to Sadiq, officials from Pakistan, Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh were already present in the waiting room. Upon entering, Jaishankar greeted all the representatives.

What Did Ayaz Sadiq Say?

Ayaz Sadiq said that after greeting everyone, Jaishankar came to him and shook his hand. At that time, he was talking to the Pakistani High Commissioner. According to Sadiq, when he started to introduce himself, Jaishankar said, “I recognize you, no introduction is needed.”

Meeting Happened In Front Of Cameras

The Pakistani Speaker also said that Jaishankar did not meet him secretly. He had cameras with him and was well aware that the conversation would be recorded and shown in the media. Sadiq claimed that Jaishankar fully understood the significance of this moment and its political implications.

