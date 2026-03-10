Home

Did Trump deploy E-6B Doomsday planes in the West Asia? Is Iran on the brink of a deadly escalation amid nuclear war fears

The E-6B, operated by the United States, is known as one of the best airborne command platforms, designed for the execution or oversight of large military operations.

US President Donald Trump has reportedly deployed the E-6B Mercury – dubbed “Doomsdays” or Doomsday nuclear command aircraft to West Asia. The presence of US Air Force E-6B aircraft over the region has caused concern that the Iranian-American conflict may once again escalate and take the shape of a third world war. In addition to the nuclear component of concern, the nature of the conflict among the several nations involved has created panic among various countries. The conflict that involves Iran, Israel, and America has already brought together more than 10 additional countries.

Did Trump deploy E-6B Doomsday planes in West Asia?

According to an article by The Daily Mail, the flight-tracking data has captured launches of the E-6B Mercury strategic airborne command aircraft since the war in Iran began on February 28. The E6B Mercury has been specifically designed to withstand nuclear weapon impacts and serve as the command post aircraft for the United States Air Force. These large planes are built using the structure of a Boeing 707. They have been designed for nuclear war survivability. Additionally, they serve as a mobile radio station & command post for both the President & Secretary of War. They also contain special antennas to communicate with nuclear submarines submerged deep under the water.

In addition to communicating with satellites, land-based military bases, and underground missile silos, the Mercury fleet can also be used to launch a nuclear weapons strike if World War III were to happen and the US were already being attacked.

On March 2nd, two E-6B Mercury flights were spotted over the United States. One was departing from the Gulf Coast and landing at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland; the other was departing and landing at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. Since those flights, military news sources have reported on additional E-6B launches traveling over the Atlantic Ocean to reach the Persian Gulf.

An E-6B is approximately 150 feet long and has room for a normal crew of 22.

What is the E-6B Mercury ‘Doomsday plane’ and why is it crucial to the US nuclear command system?

The E-6B can fly up to 7,000 miles and can be kept in the air for three days if it is being refueled while in the air. The aircraft can fly as high as 40,000 feet, which is higher than most commercial jet airplanes. Reports suggest that each Doomsday plane costs $141.7 million.

The E-6 Mercury air vehicle has been operational since the 1980s. In the late 1990s, the E-6A Mercury was upgraded to E-6B Mercury by incorporating new high frequency communication arrays and enabling it to fulfill its position in Looking Glass mission.

Looking Glass is an airborne military command post capable of providing assistance for the purpose of launching Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles. Each of the doomsday aircraft is thought to be worth approximately $141.7 million.

