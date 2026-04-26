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Did White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt know that shots would be fired during Trumps speech? Watch Viral Video

Did White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt know that shots would be fired during Trump’s speech? Watch Viral Video

Shortly before the journalists' dinner began, Leavitt appeared in an interview, during which she urged viewers to tune in and watch U.S. President Donald Trump's speech.

(Image: X/@MAGAVoice)

New Delhi: Karoline Leavitt Viral Video Amid Shooting at Dinner: The events that unfolded in the U.S. on Saturday night left everyone stunned. At the Hilton Hotel—where a party was scheduled to take place, allowing everyone to listen to Donald Trump’s speech—attendees instead heard the rapid rattle of gunfire. Although the situation was eventually brought under control, the incident has raised serious questions regarding the President’s security. Amidst this, a video featuring White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has recently gone viral on social media. This video has resurfaced and become a topic of discussion following the shooting incident that occurred during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Leavitt Appeared In An Interview

Shortly before the journalists’ dinner began, Leavitt appeared in an interview with Fox News, during which she urged viewers to tune in and watch U.S. President Donald Trump’s speech. She stated that Trump’s address would be highly interesting and entertaining. In a humorous vein, she also remarked that ‘there will be some shots fired’. At the time, her comments were perceived merely as political banter and jest; however, Leavitt’s quip about “shots being fired” proved to be eerily accurate during the actual event.

Watch The Video Here

JUST NOW: Karoline Leavitt calls on everyone to watch tonight because Donald Trump will bring the heat and there will be “shots fired” LET’S FREAKING GO pic.twitter.com/GMkccJ7qvw — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) April 25, 2026

It Happened Exactly as Leavitt Predicted

Prior to the event, Karoline Leavitt was asked what Donald Trump intended to say to the journalists that evening. In response, Leavitt explained that Trump had written the speech himself—and was the only one who knew its exact contents—but assured everyone that it would be in “classic Donald Trump style.”

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She predicted that he would “bring down the house” with his words. Following this, Leavitt jokingly added that, alongside the entertainment, there would also be some “shot fired.” Although this was intended purely as a figure of speech, actual gunfire did indeed erupt during the event, plunging the venue into chaos.

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