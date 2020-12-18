New Delhi: US Vice President Mike Pence on Friday received a Covid-19 vaccine shot live on television in a public display meant to boost national confidence in the drug even as President Donald Trump sparked confusion over approval for a second anti-Covid drug. “Building confidence in the vaccine is what brings us here this morning,” VP Mike Pence said after being injected at the White House. He also said that he didn’t feel a thing. Also Read - 'Feeling Good as Hell': Boston Healthcare Workers Break Into Dance To Celebrate Arrival of Pfizer Vaccine | Watch Video

Pence and his wife Karen Pence publicly received the the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the annex to the White House to promote the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and build confidence among the American people.

They were joined by US Surgeon General Jerome Adams, who also received the vaccine, the White House said.

US President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday said that Dr Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser, asked him to get vaccinated against Covid-19 “sooner than later.”

Biden told reporters that he would get it “by the numbers” and that he would get it done “publicly,” the USA Today reported.

The US FDA gave the emergency use authorisation for the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine last week. The US started its Covid-19 vaccine rollout nationwide on Monday as the death toll in the pandemic topped 300,000 in the country.

A recent survey published in the American Journal of Infection Control revealed that at least 21.3 per cent adults in the country are not planning to get the Covid-19 vaccine shot.

Former US presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton earlier revealed they will take the vaccine in public.

(With inputs from IANS)