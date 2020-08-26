New Delhi: At this crucial time of coronavirus pandemic, when a number of countries are busy finding and testing vaccines for the COVID-19, the University of Cambridge on Wednesday confirmed that it plans to begin trials of a potential new vaccine not only against COVID-19 but all coronaviruses that may spill over from animals to humans in the future. Also Read - The Size of Your Wine Glass Could Influence How Much You Drink

The new vaccine candidate, DIOS-CoVax2, uses banks of genetic sequences of all known coronaviruses, including those from bats, believed to be the natural hosts of many relatives of human coronaviruses.

A vaccine that clears all trials can then be delivered pain-free without a needle into the skin through a spring-powered jet injection.

Giving details about the vaccine, the university in a statement said that the approach involves 3D computer modelling of the SARS-CoV-2 [Covid-19] virus’ structure.

“It uses information on the virus itself as well as its relatives SARS, MERS and other coronaviruses carried by animals that threaten to spill-over’ to humans again to cause future human epidemics,” Professor Jonathan Heeney, head of the Laboratory of Viral Zoonotics at the University of Cambridge, and founder of DIOSynVax a Cambridge spin-out company, said.

He said his team is looking for chinks in its armour, crucial pieces of the virus that can be used to construct the vaccine to direct the immune response in the right direction.

“Ultimately we aim to make a vaccine that will not only protect from SARS-CoV-2, but also other related coronaviruses that may spill over from animals to humans,” he said.

The statement from the Cambridge University comes after the University of Oxford revealed that its trials of a potential vaccine against COVID-19 being developed with AstraZeneca could be put before regulators this year if scientists are able to gather enough data.

The Oxford vaccine showed early promise in the first human trial when it produced an immune response, underlining its position as one of the leading candidates in the race to help vaccinate humans against the deadly novel coronavirus.

(With inputs from PTI)