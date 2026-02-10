Dipu Das lynching: Days ahead of Bangladesh election, Yunus government announces help for Hindu man's family, offers....

  • Home
Dipu Das lynching: In a big development ahead of elections in Bangladesh, the interim government of Muhammad Yunus has announced financial assistance of 25 lakh taka for the construction of a house fo

Published date india.com Published: February 10, 2026 4:49 PM IST
By Abhijeet Sen | Edited by Abhijeet Sen
Dipu Das lynching: In a big development ahead of elections in Bangladesh, the interim government of Muhammad Yunus has announced financial assistance of 25 lakh taka for the construction of a house for the family of Dipu Chandra Das. For those unversed, Dipu who was killed in a mob attack in Mymensingh last year.

