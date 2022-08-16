Russia Warns Of ‘Direct Military Clash’ With The USA: In a rare but alarming reference towards its traditional adversary, America, the Russian embassy in the USA has warned that “Washington’s behaviour on the world stage risks direct conflict between the nuclear states,” reported media reports. “Today, the United States continues to act with no regard to other countries’ security and interests, which contributes to an increase in nuclear risks,” said the embassy in a statement on its Telegram channel, reported RT. “The (US’) steps to further engage in a hybrid confrontation with Russia in the context of the Ukrainian crisis are fraught with unpredictable escalation and a direct military clash of nuclear powers,” the statement said.Also Read - Ukraine President Zelensky Warns Of ‘Nuclear Catastrophe’ At Zaporizhzhia Plant | Watch Video

The Russian embassy noted that Washington has recently withdrawn from two key arms control agreements, the 1987 Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which banned certain classes of land-based missiles, and the 1992 Treaty on Open Skies, which allowed for surveillance flights over each other’s territories, RT reported. Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Tiranga Unfurled From Parachute High In Russian Skies, Stunning Jump Of The Skydiver Takes Breath Away - Watch

The embassy urged the US to “take a closer look at its own nuclear policy instead of making unfounded accusations against the countries whose worldviews do not coincide with the American ones.” Also Read - 5 Most Powerful Militaries In The World; Where Does India Stand

“Our country faithfully fulfills its obligations as a nuclear-weapon state and makes every effort to reduce nuclear risks,” the diplomats said.

The statement comes after the US accused Moscow of using the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine as cover for its soldiers. The plant, the largest in Europe, was seized by Russian troops on March 4 this year.

(With agency inputs)