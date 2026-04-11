Home

News

Disfigured, both legs wounded: Supreme leader Mojtaba Khameneis condition after US-Israeli strikes, says report

‘Disfigured, both legs wounded’: Supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s condition after US-Israeli strikes, says report

Is Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei brutally wounded after the strikes, which claimed the life of Ayatollah Ali Kahmenei? Scroll down to know details.

'Disfigured, both legs wounded': Supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei's condition after US-Israeli strikes, says report

US-Iran tensions: The strikes conducted by the United States and Israel at the end of February led to the death of the Iranian supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with some of his family members. As a result, his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, was declared the new supreme leader of the Islamic Republic. According to Reuters, the second Khamenei was injured in the strikes, too, and he still has a disfigured face, with one or both of his legs injured, and multiple wounds, as told by three sources.

What happened to Mojtaba Khamenei?

The Donald Trump-led US and the Benjamin Netanyahu-led Israel had conducted brutal strikes targeted at Khamenei’s compound. As a result, the then supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed, as confirmed by the US President Donald Trump on his Truth Social. He wrote, “Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead.”

In the attacks, the former supreme leader’s wife, daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter also lost their lives, as reported by The Guardian.

The leader’s son, Mojtaba Khamenei, survived the fierce attacks and was declared the supreme leader of the country. However, he has refrained from showing up in public, and his exact condition continues to remain a mystery.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Mojtaba Khamenei’s condition

According to Reuters, Mojtaba Khamenei suffered injuries in the air strikes that claimed the lives of his family members. The report suggested that he has a disfigured face, with one or both of his legs injured, and multiple wounds, as told by three close associates of Khamenei.

However, the leader remains mentally sharp and is greatly involved in the sensitive discussions, including the negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

Discussions in Islamabad

The two countries had agreed on a mutual ceasefire for two weeks, just some hours before Trump’s deadline to reopen Hormuz was supposed to end. In the latest development concerning peace talks, the delegates from the two nations are meeting in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, on Saturday.

Some key representatives include Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Iranian Parliamentary speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf, US Vice President JD Vance, US envoy Steve Witkoff, and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

According to the report, Mojtaba Khamenei is actively involved in the discussions with his associates through audio conferencing.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.