New Delhi: Hours after thousands of supporters of Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol and clashed with police, resulting in death of four people, global political leaders called the act disgraceful. Starting from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, these leaders said the violence it must be vigorously condemned.

"The rampage at the Capitol yesterday was a disgraceful act and it must be vigorously condemned," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

French President Emmanuel Macron said what happened in Washington, DC, is not America, definitely. "We believe in the strength of our democracies, we believe in the strength of American democracy," he added.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said what is happening is wrong. “Democracy the right of people to exercise a vote, have their voice heard and then have that decision upheld peacefully should never be undone by a mob,” she added.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that a fundamental rule of democracy is that, after elections, there are winners and losers. “Both have to play their role with decency and responsibility so that democracy itself remains the winner,” she added.

The development comes after thousands of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol and clashed with police, resulting in at least four deaths and interrupting a constitutional process to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the election.

The police, outnumbered by the maskless protesters, had a tough time in managing the mob, as hundreds of protesters breached security and entered the Capitol building on Wednesday, where members of the Congress were going through the process of counting and certifying the Electoral College votes.

Both the House and Senate and the entire Capitol were placed under a lockdown. Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers were evacuated to safe locations.

Four people died on Wednesday, including one woman who was shot by a police officer, amid protests and rioting on Capitol Hill that resulted in dozens of demonstrators being arrested, police said.