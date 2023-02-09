Home

Disney Layoffs: Streaming Platform Cuts 7,000 Jobs As Subscribers Decline

Streaming platform Disney laid off 7,000 employees as part of cross-cutting measure amid decline in subscribers.

Disney CEO Bob Iger reportedly made the major decision to cut jobs after subscribers to Disney+ saw a decline of one percent to 168.1 million customers on December 31.

“I do not make this decision lightly. I have enormous respect and appreciation for the talent and dedication of our employees worldwide,” Iger was quoted as saying in a report by news agency AFP.

On the content side, Disney expects to deliver approximately $3 billion in savings over the next few years, excluding sports. He said that under the strategic reorganisation, there will be three core business segments: Disney Entertainment, ESPN and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

“This reorganisation will result in a more cost-effective, coordinated and streamlined approach to our operations and we are committed to running our businesses more efficiently, especially in a challenging economic environment. In that regard, we are targeting $5.5 billion of cost savings across the company,” the CEO said, according to IANS.

The company’s streaming business lost around $1.5 billion last quarter. Its current forecasts indicate Disney+ will hit profitability by the end of fiscal 2024.

Last year, Netflix announced layoffs where over 300 employees lost their jobs. Several major companies including Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Amazon and others have recently laid off thousands of employees amid global economic slowdown.

