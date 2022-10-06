California: Authorities in Merced, California released chilling footage of the moment the Sikh family of four being kidnapped at gunpoint from their trucking business. The surveillance footage shows a masked suspect leading brothers Amandeep Singh, 39, and Jasdeep Singh, 36, from a building on Monday with their hands tied behind their backs. A few moments later, Jasdeep’s wife Jasleen Kaur, 27, and their 8-month-old child Aroohi Dheri, are led from the building into the truck with the person of interest walking behind them. Today, Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said the bodies of all four family members were found in an orchard near Indiana Road & Hutchinson Road. “Our worst fears have been confirmed,” he said.Also Read - Kidnapped Indian-Origin Sikh Family of 4 Found Dead in California Orchard

Warnke said that a farm worker near the orchard found the bodies and immediately contacted authorities. All of the bodies were found close together. "There are no words to describe the anger I feel…There's a special place in hell for this guy," he said about Jesus Manuel Salgado, the suspect, who attempted to kill himself. It's horribly, horribly senseless, he said.

DISTURBING VIDEO OF MOMENTS INDIAN-SIKH FAMILY BEING KIDNAPPED



Jesus Manuel Salgado, who had been taken into custody as a “person of interest,” is now being called a suspect by Merced County sheriff’s investigators.

Before deputies could get to Salgado, 48, on Tuesday, he tried to die by suicide, officials said. He is in a hospital under sedation, with detectives ready to talk to him as soon as he regains consciousness, officials said.

Family members said nothing was stolen from the trucking company but that their relatives were all wearing jewelry. Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said that after the kidnapping, an ATM card belonging to one of the victims was used in Atwater, a city about 9 miles (14 kilometers) north of Merced.

The family, originally from Harsi Pind in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, was kidnapped from their newly-opened trucking business in Merced County.

According to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began on Monday at 11:39 am, when the California Highway Patrol responded to a 2020 Dodge Ram that was on fire and asked the Merced Police Department to help track down the vehicle’s owner.

Roughly an hour later, at 12:35 p.m., Merced police officers arrived at the truck owner’s address and met with a family member there. Officers tried to contact the couple and the child’s uncle, but they were not able to reach them.